AUD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective recovery again eyes 200-HMA resistance

- AUD/USD picks up the bids, refreshes intraday high.
- Confluence of weekly resistance line, 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barrier.
- Sellers await break of 0.7515 for fresh entries.
AUD/USD extends U-turn from 0.7516 towards refreshing the intraday top near 0.7555, up 0.38% on a day, ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the quote eyes the biggest daily gains in four days.
Considering the pair’s sustained bounce off multiple lows marked since late-Tuesday, coupled with the bullish MACD, AUD/USD buyers are targeting a 200-HMA level of 0.7562 during the further upside.
However, a falling trend line from last Friday and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the December 17-21 downturn, around 0.7575, will challenge the bulls afterward.
Meanwhile, the immediate horizontal support near 0.7515 and the 0.7500 round-figure can test the intraday sellers of AUD/USD. Though, any further downside past-0.7500 will probe the monthly bottom surrounding 0.7460.
It should be noted that a clear downside break of 0.7460 will highlight the August peak close to 0.7415.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7552
|Today Daily Change
|27 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36%
|Today daily open
|0.7525
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7473
|Daily SMA50
|0.7301
|Daily SMA100
|0.7255
|Daily SMA200
|0.6944
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7592
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7516
|Previous Weekly High
|0.764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7506
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7545
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7563
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7497
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7469
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7421
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7572
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7550 amid risk-recovery
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.7550 as the risk sentiment recovers, reflective of the bounce in the S&P 500 futures. US Pres. Trump obstructed the covid relief bill and sent the risk tumbling. The aussie ignores the downbeat Australian Prelim Trade data.
GBP/USD regains 1.3400 amid Brexit deal hopes, weaker USD
GBP/USD extends the corrective pullback to regain 1.3400 amid hopes for a Brexit trade deal as early as this Wednesday. Bloc shows mild acceptance to the UK’s fishing terms. No major data from the UK, risk headlines remain as the key.
Gold snaps three-day downtrend amid US stimulus concerns
Gold posts small gains while trading above $1860 after fresh US stimulus news. US President Donald Trump obstructs covid stimulus, government funding, US House Speaker Pelosi shows readiness for a change. Brexit impasse, virus woes add to the risk aversion wave.
Trump calls Covid bill a disgrace, refuses to sign it
Citing preposterous graft in the 5593-page bipartisan Covid bill, Trump says he will not sign it. The bill is a disgrace and for more reasons than he mentioned. Airlines are a key example. $15 billion to airlines is a good example.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.