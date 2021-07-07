AUD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback pierces 0.7500

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD consolidates losses below 100-HMA, weekly horizontal resistance area.
  • MACD conditions back continuation of recovery moves, 200-HMA adds to upside filters.

AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high with 0.7505 level, up 0.08% on a day, as European traders prepare for Wednesday’s bell.

In doing so, the Aussie pair licks its wounds after the heaviest drop in one week as bulls attack 100-HMA and one-week-old horizontal resistance zone.

As the MACD line teases across over the signal indicator, inside the bearish region, AUD/USD recovery moves may gain momentum if confirmed.

Hence, a clear upside break of 0.7510 immediate hurdle will enable the bulls to aim for a 200-HMA level of 0.7530. However, any further upside won’t hesitate to refresh the monthly high around the 0.7600 threshold.

Meanwhile, pullback moves may pause around 0.7480-75 region before directing AUD/USD sellers to the latest trough, also the yearly low, surrounding 0.7445.

In a case where the quote fails to rebound from 0.7445, September 2020 peak near 0.7415 may offer another chance for the bulls to enter failing to which could recall the 0.7400 round figure on the chart.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7505
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 0.7499
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7583
Daily SMA50 0.7686
Daily SMA100 0.7704
Daily SMA200 0.7575
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7599
Previous Daily Low 0.748
Previous Weekly High 0.7603
Previous Weekly Low 0.7445
Previous Monthly High 0.7794
Previous Monthly Low 0.7477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7525
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7553
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7453
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7406
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7333
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7572
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7645
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7692

 

 

