AUD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective advance intact while above 0.7065

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD faces rejection just shy of the 0.7100 level.
  • Hourly RSI remains in bullish territory.
  • Bulls to retain control while above critical support at 0.7065.

AUD/USD stalls its corrective bounce just shy of the 0.71 barrier, as the bulls take a breather before the next push higher.

The spot is now consolidating the gains, holding above the critical support at 0.7065, as observed in the hourly chart. That level is the confluence of the rising trendline support, 21 and 100-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA).

A breach of the last could call for a test of the horizontal 50-HMA at 0.7053. A daily closing below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) at 0.7018 is needed to revive the downside momentum.

Alternatively, acceptance above 0.7100 could trigger a fresh rally towards the downward-sloping 200-HMA at 0.7166.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat (at 59.26) but holds well above the midline, allowing for an additional bounce.

AUD/USD: Hourly chart

fxsoriginal

AUD/USD: Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7084
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.7071
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7235
Daily SMA50 0.7204
Daily SMA100 0.7012
Daily SMA200 0.6775
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7075
Previous Daily Low 0.7028
Previous Weekly High 0.7325
Previous Weekly Low 0.7004
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7046
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7041
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7011
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6994
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7088
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7135

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

