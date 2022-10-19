- AUD/USD is displaying volatility contraction inside the ascending triangle.
- Advancing 20-and 50-EMAs have tilted the bias in favor of aussie bulls.
- The upside momentum will get triggered if the RSI (14) enters into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
The AUD/USD pair has comfortably established above the critical hurdle of 0.6300 as the risk-on impulse has strengthened. The market sentiment has shifted into a positive trajectory amid a booster rally in the S&P500 led by a solid start of the quarterly result season. The US dollar index (DXY) has attempted a rebound after picking demand around 112.00, however, considering it a reversal would be too early.
On an hourly scale, the asset is displaying a balanced auction in an Ascending Triangle chart pattern. The horizontal resistance of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted from October 11 high at 0.6346 while the upward-slopping trendline is placed from Friday’s low at 0.6194. An explosion of the chart pattern will display wider ticks and heavy volume.
The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6310 and 0.6296 respectively are advancing, which adds to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range but is attempting to shift into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. An occurrence of the same will trigger an upside momentum.
Going forward, a decisive break above October 11 high at 0.6346 will strengthen the aussie bulls. This will drive the asset towards October 7 high at 0.6432, followed by October 4 high at 0.6548.
On the flip side, a downside break of Tuesday’s low at 0.6266 will drag the asset toward the round-level support at 0.6200 and by April 2020 low at 0.5991.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6322
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6311
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6417
|Daily SMA50
|0.6687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6817
|Daily SMA200
|0.7024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.634
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6266
|Previous Weekly High
|0.638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.617
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6312
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6419
