AUD/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates losses around yearly support below 0.7700

- AUD/USD seesaws inside a small range surrounding 0.7650.
- Bearish MACD back sellers attacking multi-day-old support line.
- Confluence of 50-day, 100-day SMA guards immediate upside.
AUD/USD licks its wound around 0.7660, up 0.10% intraday, after witnessing the heaviest fall in three weeks, as European traders brace for Friday’s bell. I
Bearish MACD and a clear downside break of 0.7725-20 support confluence, comprising 50-day and 100-day SMA, keep AUD/USD sellers hopeful.
However, a daily closing below an ascending support line from December 21, 2020, around 0.7640, becomes necessary to witness the quote’s additional south-run.
Following that, the 0.7600 threshold and February low around 0.7560 may offer intermediate halts before challenging the yearly low near 0.7530.
Alternatively, the corrective pullback may attack the monthly horizontal line around 0.7675 but recovery hopes remain light unless crossing the 0.7725 resistance convergence, including the key SMAs.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7659
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.7652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7757
|Daily SMA50
|0.7721
|Daily SMA100
|0.7726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7534
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7756
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7644
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7797
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7677
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7713
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7612
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7501
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7835
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears approach 1.21 ahead of Fed’s Powell, US NFP
EUR/USD refreshes three-week low, prints four-day downtrend. Risk-negative headlines for US, China favor greenback strength amid pre-NFP trading lull. Eurozone Retail Sales, Powell’s reaction to tapering woes will act as intermediate catalysts.
GBP/USD set to decline below 1.4100 ahead of NFP data
GBP/USD remains on the backfoot in the initial European trading hours. The appreciative tone of the US dollar keeps GBP/USD on the edge. The pair extends the previous day’s losses and trades on a lower note on Friday. Risk-aversion dents sterling demand.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Markets wary of a booming service sector ahead of US payrolls: It all comes down to the Fed
Traders were reluctant to take the excellent service sector report to the bank on Thursday, preferring to wait until Nonfarm Payrolls delivers its verdict on the US economy in May. Employment Index falls despite surging business activity.