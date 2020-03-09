AUD/USD Price Analysis: Confirms short-term rising wedge

- AUD/USD confirms bearish chart formation, signals further downside to a fresh 11-year low.
- 200-bar SMA acts as the immediate upside barrier, 0.6545 may act as nearby support.
AUD/USD drops to 0.6605 amid the initial trading session on Monday. In doing so, the Aussie pair confirms the short-term bearish technical pattern.
While theory suggests the Aussie pair’s further downside towards fresh 11-year low, 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracements of February 12-28 downside, respectively around 0.6590 and 0.6555, can please short-term bears.
Also challenging the sellers will be horizontal support around 0.6550/45 as well as 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.6505.
On the upside, the support-turned-resistance around 0.6625 and 200-bar SMA close to 0.6680 can question the immediate buyers.
If at all the quote rallies beyond 0.6680, 0.6710 and 0.6750 will be on the bulls’ radars.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6605
|Today Daily Change
|-33 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50%
|Today daily open
|0.6638
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6636
|Daily SMA50
|0.6762
|Daily SMA100
|0.6807
|Daily SMA200
|0.6833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6658
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6465
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.663
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6595
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6521
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6743
USD/JPY crashes to multi-year low near 101.50, risk-off tightens grip
USD/JPY saw an aggressive selling wave in the last minutes, as the risk-off sentiment intensified, with the bears quickly eroded over 150-pips. At the press time, the pair has quickly bounced back above the 102 handle but the further upside remains elusive amid a 5% drop in S&P 500 futures,
AUD/USD sees a collapse to 0.6320, then jumps back to 0.6500
Having confirmed a bearish chart formation, AUD/USD collapsed to a fresh 11-year low of 0.6320 in a sharp sell-off seen across the fx board amid coronavirus-led broad risk-aversion. The spot quickly reversed the crash to now trade around 0.6500.
Gold remains positive above $1,700 as coronavirus propels risk aversion
With the risk aversion on its full stream, Gold prices refresh multi-month top to $1,703.40, currently at $1,699, amid the Asian session. While the rising fears of coronavirus outbreak in the US and Europe are taking a toll on the market’s risk-tone, increasing odds of the Fed’s rate cut also favor the yellow metal.
WTI tanks to four-year low as Saudi Arabia launches price war
WTI oil is falling fast on fears of an all-out Saudi-Russia oil price war. Saudi Arabia slashed its export oil prices over the weekend. The Kingdom wants to boost the oil output rather than cut it.
