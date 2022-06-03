- The AUD/USD is ready to finish the week positive, up by 0.90%.
- The odds of a US Federal Reserve 0.50% rate hike in September lie at 80%.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: Range-bound due to DMAs trendless and an RSI showing mixing signals.
The Australian dollar slumps during the last day of the week but remains stubbornly above the 0.7200 threshold as AUD/USD sellers mount a break to the figure. At 0.7210, the AUD/USD reflects the aforementioned, as risk-aversion rules the market, and the greenback got a boost on upbeat US data.
Risk-aversion and a strong US Dollar weigh on the AUD/USD
European stocks ended the week with losses. Equities are tumbling between 0.67% and 2.13% in the US after market players digested a stronger-than-expected jobs report, though financial analysts’ opinions reinforced the Federal Reserve tightening pace. Money market futures odds of the US central bank hiking 50 bps in September lie at 85%, while the June and July meetings are fully priced in.
The AUD/USD Friday’s price action shows the major failure to remain above the 200-day moving average (DMA), at 0.7256. Additionally, the AUD/USD slid below the crossing of the 50-DMA under the 100 one, further exacerbating a downward move. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), albeit in bullish territory, the oscillator slope shifted downwards, aligned with the major’s price action.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD is neutral biased, as the daily moving averages (DMAs) remain directionless. Nevertheless, traders need to be aware that although the AUD/USD broke above the May 5 0.7266 high, buyers could not hold to it, and sellers dragged the pair from above the 200-DMA, under the previously-mentioned, alongside the 50 and 100-DMAs.
However, the bias stays neutral due to the horizontal slope of the DMAs and the RSI showing mixing signals. Upwards, the AUD/USD’s first resistance would be the confluence of the 50 and 100-DMA around the 0.7226-28 region. Once broken, the following supply zone would be the 200-DMA at 0.7256, followed by the 0.7283 weekly high. On the other hand, the AUD/USD first support would be 0.7200. A breach of the latter would expose the June 2 swing low at 0.7140, followed by February 24 swing low at 0.7094.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7210
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|0.7264
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7056
|Daily SMA50
|0.7235
|Daily SMA100
|0.723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.727
|Previous Daily Low
|0.714
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7034
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7221
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7095
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.705
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7354
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7439
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0750 following NFP-inspired decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered to the 1.0750 area after falling toward 1.0700 with the initial reaction to the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data. The ISM Services PMI in May declined to 55.9 from 57.1 in April, making it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2550 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD erased its daily losses and advanced beyond 1.2550 in the American session. The dollar, which gathered strength on better-than-expected NFP print, lost its bullish momentum after the ISM Services PMI came in below the market forecast.
Gold stays on the back foot as US yields cling to gains
Gold managed to erase a portion of its daily losses but seems to be having a tough time gathering bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on a daily basis after the latest US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
LUNA 2.0 price recovers as Do Kwon may not go to prison
LUNA 2.0 price started its recovery after the bloodbath as Korean authorities revealed prison time may be unlikely for Do Kwon. The Terraform Labs CEO could instead be hit by fines and penalties from regulators
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!