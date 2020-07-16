AUD/USD Price Analysis: China GDP fails to recall the bulls around 0.7000

- AUD/USD snaps two-day winning streak, extends pullback from 0.7016.
- China’s second-quarter (Q2) GDP crosses 9.6% forecast with 11.5%.
- A two-week-old ascending trend line, 200-bar SMA offer strong support.
- 0.7040 adds to the upside barriers ahead of June month’s top.
AUD/USD declines to 0.6990 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the pair ignores upbeat prints of China’s Q2 GDP, as well as June month Industrial Production. The reason could be traced from weaker than forecast Retail Sales data.
Read: Breaking: China’s GDP rebounds 3.2% YoY in Q2 vs. +2.1% expected, AUD/USD retakes 0.70
With the pair’s repeated failures to cross 0.7000, backed by mixed data, the pair sellers are targeting the late-June tops near 0.6975, for now. However, an upward sloping trend line since June 30, at 0.6935 now, could challenge the pair’s further weakness.
In a case where the quote remains weak past-0.6935, 200-bar SMA level of 0.6920 and 0.69000 round-figure will be the key as they holds the gates for the pair’s further downside towards 0.6775 figures comprising June 15 bottom.
Alternatively, a horizontal area around 0.7040 becomes additional resistance for the pair beyond 0.7000, a break of which will help the bulls to confront 0.7065 numbers for the north, including June high.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6995
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|0.7008
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6922
|Daily SMA50
|0.6791
|Daily SMA100
|0.6539
|Daily SMA200
|0.668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7038
|Previous Daily Low
|0.697
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7001
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6922
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.