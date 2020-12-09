AUD/USD Price Analysis: Cheers bounce off 50-bar SMA to print the biggest gains of the week

  • AUD/USD snaps three-day downtrend, wavers around intraday high.
  • Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond 50-bar SMA keeps buyers hopeful.

Having recently refreshed intraday high to 0.7443, AUD/USD eases to 0.7438 while heading into Wednesday’s European session. Even so, the aussie pair prints the biggest gains since last Thursday while also reversing the course of the previous three-day declines.

The upside momentum takes clues from 50-bar SMA and strong RSI conditions inside a two-week-old rising wedge formation.

That said, the bearish chart pattern’s upper line, at 0.7460 now, gains the AUD/USD bulls’ attention, for now, ahead of the July 2018 peak near 0.7485 and the 0.7500 round-figures.

Meanwhile, the downside break of 50-bar SMA, at 0.7403 now, may bounce off the stated wedge’s support, currently around 0.7375, if not then the bearish pattern gets confirmed.

The same will direct AUD/USD sellers towards the monthly low near 0.7340 and the November 13 bottom surrounding 0.7220 during the additional south-run.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7439
Today Daily Change 29 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.39%
Today daily open 0.741
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7344
Daily SMA50 0.7225
Daily SMA100 0.7215
Daily SMA200 0.6886
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7436
Previous Daily Low 0.7398
Previous Weekly High 0.745
Previous Weekly Low 0.7338
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7413
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7422
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7394
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7377
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7356
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7431
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7452
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7469

 

 

