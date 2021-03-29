AUD/USD Price Analysis: Challenges 100-HMA support after rejection near 0.7650

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • The aussie sellers return as the DXY regains poise, commodities tumble.
  • Bears testing 100-HMA cushion, as the 50-HMA target beckons.
  • RSI has flipped bearish, backing the case for more declines.

Having faced rejection just below 0.7650 on multiple occasions, AUD/USD is pressurizing lows on the 0.7600 level, as the US dollar holds onto the recent upside.

The aussie also bears the brunt of the renewed weakness in the commodities complex, as oil prices wilt on news that Ever Given vessel stuck in the Suez Canal is fully afloat. Meanwhile, gold prices drop, as the persisting downbeat mood boosts the haven demand for the greenback.

AUD/USD: Technical Outlook

From a near-term technical perspective, the turnaround in the spot from the higher levels has prompted the sellers to pierce through the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at 0.7629.

The AUD bears now eye a decisive break below the downward-facing 100-HMA support at $0.7620, in order to extend the bearish momentum toward then the next target aligned at 50-HMA. That cushion is at $0.7610.

A breach of the last would expose the 0.7600 level.

Adding credence to the renewed weakness, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has flipped into the bearish territory, piercing the midline from above.

On the other hand, if the 100-HMA support holds, a bounce-back towards the daily high of 0.7645 cannot be ruled out.

The next critical resistance for the bulls is seen at 0.7689, which is the descending 200-HMA.

AUD/USD: One-hour chart

AUD/USD: Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7620
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 0.7652
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7721
Daily SMA50 0.7731
Daily SMA100 0.762
Daily SMA200 0.7374
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7654
Previous Daily Low 0.7575
Previous Weekly High 0.7758
Previous Weekly Low 0.7562
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7624
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7605
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7548
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7521
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7679
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7706
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7758

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.1800 amid downbeat mood

EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.1800 amid downbeat mood

The recovery attempts in EUR/USD remain capped below 1.1800 starting out a holiday-shortened NFP week. Macro-economic divergence continues to weigh on the common currency. The US dollar remains underpinned by the risk-off mood.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Depressed below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US dollar strength

GBP/USD: Depressed below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US dollar strength

GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3800 ahead of the London open. Alike other majors, the cable also bears the burden of the US dollar strength. However, a battle of Brexit woes and the vaccine optimism in the UK seems to placate the sellers amid a quiet session.

GBP/USD News

Gold sellers eye 100-SMA inside immediate falling triangle

Gold sellers eye 100-SMA inside immediate falling triangle

Gold extends pullback from $1,733 towards intraday low. Downward sloping momentum line suggests further weakness but triangle formation will test the sellers. Bulls are less likely to enter below 200-SMA.

Gold News

Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started

Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started

With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started. 

Read more

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Additional gains are likely with a break above $0.057

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Additional gains are likely with a break above $0.057

Dogecoin closed in the negative territory for five straight days and touched its lowest level in two weeks at $0.04965 before staging a rebound on Friday. As of writing, DOGE was posting modest daily gains at $0.05480.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures