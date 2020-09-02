AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bumpy road for the sellers attacking 0.7350

- AUD/USD stays pressured near the intraday low.
- Multiple bottoms marked since Friday, 100-hour EMA question immediate downside amid nearly oversold RSI.
- A one-week-old ascending trend line also challenges the bears.
- Buyers look for sustained trading beyond 0.7400 for fresh entries.
Following its downside break of 50-hour EMA for the first time in a week, AUD/USD remains heavy around 0.7350 amid the early Wednesday. The aussie pair recently dropped to the intraday low of 0.7335 but a confluence of multiple supports marked the last three days joined 100-hour EMA to probe the pair’s further selling.
Other than the key catalysts mentioned above, nearly oversold conditions of the RSI and an upward sloping trend line from August 25 also challenge the bears.
As a result, the pair’s current selling pressure eyes a clear break of 0.7320 while 0.7335 may offer immediate support.
Should the quote drops below 0.7320, Thursday’s top surrounding 0.7290 will grab the market attention.
Meanwhile, the pair’s run-up past-50-hour EMA level of 0.7365 will need to clear 0.7400 round-figures before attacking the highest levels since August 2018, flashed during Monday, around 0.7415.
It’s worth mentioning that the July 2018 tops near 0.7485 can lure the pair bulls after 0.7415.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7351
|Today Daily Change
|-22 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|0.7373
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7216
|Daily SMA50
|0.7096
|Daily SMA100
|0.6858
|Daily SMA200
|0.6738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7414
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7359
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7327
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7295
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7437
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.746
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
