AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls turn cautious near 61.8% Fibo./descending trend-line confluence

  • COVID-19 jitters failed to assist AUD/USD to capitalize on Friday’s strong move up.
  • Mixed technical indicators warrant some caution before placing fresh directional bets.

The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's strong move up and witnessed a modest pullback from the 0.7315-20 area, or near two-week tops set on the first day of a new week.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in Australia turned out to be the only factor that acted as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. That said, a subdued US dollar price action, along with the underlying bullish sentiment helped limit any meaningful slide for the perceived riskier aussie.

From a technical perspective, the recent bounce from the vicinity of the 0.7100 mark stalled near a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.7427-0.7106 decline. This coincides with a short-term descending trend-line and should now act as a key pivotal point for traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. However, oscillators on the daily chart – though have recovered from the negative territory – are yet to confirm a near-term positive outlook.

This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the 0.7315-20 confluence hurdle before positioning for any further appreciating move. The AUD/USD pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate resistance near the 0.7375-80 region and reclaim the 0.7400 round figure.

On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.7270 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.7230-25 region (38.2% Fibo. level). A convincing break below will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and prompt some aggressive technical selling.

The AUD/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 0.7200 mark and accelerate the fall further towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.7180 zone. The downward trajectory could further get extended back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7294
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 0.7313
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7303
Daily SMA50 0.7395
Daily SMA100 0.7564
Daily SMA200 0.7609
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7318
Previous Daily Low 0.7222
Previous Weekly High 0.7318
Previous Weekly Low 0.7119
Previous Monthly High 0.7599
Previous Monthly Low 0.7288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7281
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7258
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.725
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7188
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7154
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7347
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7381
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7443

 

 

