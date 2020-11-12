AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls taking profits at critical resistance

- AUD/USD bulls are tiring at resistance on the longer-term charts.
- Bulls are monitoring price action from support for the next bullish opportunity.
AUD/USD is meeting a key resistance area and starting to revert towards a support zone that could provide a trading opportunity.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the price action and market structure across multiple time frames and where bulls will be looking to engage again.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart offers a bearish bias below the current support structure.
However, there is plenty of room for meanwhile opportunities between there and lower time frame market structures, as follows:
Weekly chart
From a weekly perspective, the price is struggling to convince on the bid at resistance.
Daily chart
The daily chart shows that the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement target has a confluence with the mid-October highs which would be expected to act as a support.
4-hour chart
The bullish conditions are less convincing and the price is reverting towards the support area from where bulls will be monitoring for bullish structure and a longing opportunity.
If the price does indeed stall at support and commence a bullish trajectory again, this would be expected to be the next bullish impulse to target higher highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls taking profits at critical resistance
AUD/USD bulls are tiring at resistance on the longer-term charts. Bulls are monitoring price action from support for the next bullish opportunity. The monthly chart offers a bearish bias below the current support structure.
USD/JPY under pressure below 105.50 as US dollar retreats
USD/JPY remains pressured below 105.50, easing from three-week top flashed on Wednesday. The US dollar loses ground across the board amid higher Asian equities. Hopes of further stimulus, virus vaccine combat the jump in the US infections.
Gold awaits fresh clues to break the monotony below $1,900
Gold prices trade mixed near the September lows, probed on Monday. Risk catalysts remain mostly sluggish as virus woes combat vaccine hopes. Expectations of further monetary easing, absence of a push towards ...
NZD/USD breaking up 0.6900 as markets presume steady RBNZ for longer
NZD/USD drifts through the 0.69 level to print fresh cycle highs as the dollar starts to slide and with RBNZ in focus. The US dollar is under pressure again as the coronavirus spread takes the market's market attention.
WTI: Consolidates recent gains on weekly trend line break
WTI bounces off weekly horizontal line, keeps support breakdown. The energy benchmark extends corrective pullback after breaking an ascending support line from Monday, but staying above the immediate horizontal rest-line.