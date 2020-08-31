AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take a brief pause near 20-month tops ahead of RBA on Tuesday

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD was seen consolidating the recent strong gains to 20-month tops.
  • Investors turn cautious ahead of the latest RBA policy decision on Tuesday.
  • The set-up remains in favour of bulls and supports prospects for further gains.

The AUD/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and was seen consolidating recent gains to the highest level since December 2018. Investors turned cautious and refrained from placing fresh bets ahead of the RBA policy decision on Tuesday, which, in turn, led to the subdued/range-bound trading action.

Given that the pair on Friday decisively broke through a five-week-old ascending trend-channel resistance, the near-term bias seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders. Meanwhile, RSI (14) on 4-hourly/daily charts is holding above the 70 mark and point to slightly overbought conditions, warranting some caution before positioning for any further gains.

That said, the pair still seems poised to move back above the 0.7400 mark for the first time since July 2018. The momentum could further get extended to the 0.7450-60 congestion zone.

On the flip side, the mentioned channel resistance breakpoint, currently near the 0.7400 mark, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which, in turn, might help limit the downside near the 0.7340-35 horizontal zone.

AUD/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7357
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.7366
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7192
Daily SMA50 0.7078
Daily SMA100 0.6839
Daily SMA200 0.6733
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7369
Previous Daily Low 0.7254
Previous Weekly High 0.7369
Previous Weekly Low 0.715
Previous Monthly High 0.7228
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7325
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7298
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7291
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7215
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7176
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7405
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7444
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.752

 

 

