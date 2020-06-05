AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take a brief pause ahead of YTD tops, NFP in focus

- AUD/USD shot to five-month tops on Friday, albeit struggled to find acceptance above 0.70 mark.
- Overbought conditions on short-term charts prompted some profit-taking ahead of NFP report.
- Dip-buying near 0.6900 mark should help limit any meaningful corrective slide, at least for now.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to find acceptance above the key 0.70 psychological mark and has now retreated around 40 pips from five-month tops set earlier this Friday. The pair stalled its recent strong bullish trajectory just ahead of yearly tops, around the 0.7030 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Overbought conditions on short-term charts seemed to be the only factor prompting some profit-taking ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report. However, the fact that the pair this week confirmed a near-term bullish break through the very important 200-day SMA, the bias remains firmly in favour of bullish traders.
Hence, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 0.6900 mark. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 0.6880 horizontal support. That said, a convincing breakthrough, leading to a subsequent weakness below mid-0.6800s might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the slide further towards the 0.6800 mark.
On the flip side, momentum above the 0.7000 mark might continue to confront a stiff resistance near the 0.7020-30 region, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. The pair might then aim to test July 2019 swing highs resistance, around the 0.7080 region, before eventually eyeing a move beyond the 0.7100 round-figure mark.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6974
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.6941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6613
|Daily SMA50
|0.6435
|Daily SMA100
|0.6481
|Daily SMA200
|0.666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6988
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6882
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.678
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6992
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7098
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is below 1.1350, off the highest levels since March. The ECB's €600 billion top-up to the stimulus program is boosting the common currency but the dollar benefits from demand ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from highs ahead of Barnier's speech
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 but off the new 11-week highs ahead of the Chief EU Negotiator Barnier's speech amid deadlocked Brexit talks. The US dollar is catching a bid ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply
Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.
Gold: Stays pressured below 200-bar SMA, $1,705 in focus
Gold prices remain weak after taking a U-turn from $1,721.88. The yellow metal extends its pullback moves from 200-bar SMA, which in turn portrays the bullion’s weakness. An ascending trend line from Wednesday, currently near $1,705, restricts the precious metal’s additional declines.
WTI refreshes multi-month tops above $38, OPEC+ to meet Saturday
WTI (July futures on Nymex) hit a new three-month high at 38.27 in the last hour, now consolidating the latest uptick just above 38.00, up nearly 2% on the day.