AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle near weekly lows, just above 0.6900 mark

- AUD/USD witnessed some aggressive selling and extended the overnight pullback from YTD tops.
- Bears now await a sustained break below the 0.6900 mark before positioning for a further slide.
- Diverging indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution before placing directional bets.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near daily lows, around the 0.6915-10 region.
Bears might now be looking to extend the slide further below 1-1/2-week-old trend-line support. This is closely followed by 200-hour EMA around the 0.6900 mark, which coincides with the lower end of the weekly trading range and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term trades.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory and support prospects for additional weakness. However, bullish oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
The diverging indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets. That said, a convincing break below the 0.6900 mark might prompt some technical selling and lead to some follow-through pullback from YTD tops set on Wednesday.
Below the mentioned level, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards the 0.6855 support area. Some follow-through selling now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 0.6820-15 region before bears eventually aim to drag the pair below the 0.6800 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 0.6950-60 region, which if cleared decisively might prompt some intraday short-covering move. This, in turn, should assist the pair to move back towards reclaiming the key 0.70 psychological mark.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6916
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.17
|Today daily open
|0.6998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6713
|Daily SMA50
|0.6503
|Daily SMA100
|0.6486
|Daily SMA200
|0.6665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7065
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6932
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7013
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6648
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6931
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles on low ground after the Fed, weak jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US initial jobless claims met expectations while continuing once missed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
XAU/USD corrects 3-day rally, trades below $1,730
The XAU/USD pair, which closed the first two days of the week higher and rose nearly $30 during that period, rose sharply on Wednesday and touched a weekly high of $1,740.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks
Fresh bids emerge near the 37.90 region, allowing a tepid bounce in WTI (July futures on Nymex), as it manages to regain the $38 mark amid the downbeat market mood. Despite the minor pullback, the US oil is not out of the wood yet and sheds 3.20% to now trade at 38.30.