AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls strike 20-day SMA near 0.7400

- AUD/USD consolidates gains in the Asian session on Thursday.
- Bulls face multiple resistance near the 0.7400 mark.
- Oversold MACD signifies underlying bullish sentiment.
AUD/USD shrug off the previous day’s decline and make advances on Thursday in the Asian trading hours. The pair hovers in the familiar trade range of 0.7330 and 0.7400 for the previous one week.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7393, up 0.15% for the day.
AUD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been under selling pressure from the high of 0.7776 made on June 11 and touched the lows of 0.7288 on July 21.
The ascending trendline from the mentioned lower level suggests the remaining upside in AUD/USD.
That said, if price breaks and sustains above the intraday session, then it could move toward the previous day’s high in the vicinity of 0.7430 area.
AUD/USD bulls would next try to win the 0.7450 horizontal resistance area.
The oversold Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator with stretched selling opportunities, makes bulls hopeful for further upside movement until the 0.7500 psychological mark.
Alternatively, any if price moves lower then it could fall back to Thursday’s low of 0.7356
The next area of support emerges at the lower trendline of the ascending channel at 0.7320 followed by the July 21 low at 0.7288.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7391
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7381
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7396
|Daily SMA50
|0.7533
|Daily SMA100
|0.7624
|Daily SMA200
|0.7603
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7427
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7415
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7391
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7334
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7416
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7474
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1850 amid stronger US dollar
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, undermined by a stronger US dollar amid a cautious market mood and hawkish Fedspeak. Rising Treasury yields and growing Delta covid variant spread in Europe keep the bearish pressure intact. US data in focus.
GBP/USD bears flirt with 1.3900 on BOE Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around weekly low below 1.3900 on BOE’s Super Thursday. Covid, Fedspeak underpin US dollar while the BOE is expected to reiterate status-quo, economic forecasts, tapering hints eagerly awaited.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1850 amid stronger US dollar
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, undermined by a stronger US dollar amid a cautious market mood and hawkish Fedspeak. Rising Treasury yields and growing Delta covid variant spread in Europe keep the bearish pressure intact. US data in focus.
75% of Ethereum nodes prepared for London hard fork as ETH price surges above $2,700
Around 75% of Etheruem nodes are prepared for the London hard fork. The highly anticipated upgrade is expected to occur on block 12,965,000 scheduled for August 5, following a slight delay. Ethereum price managed to slice above $2,700 for the first time since early June.
BoE in the spotlight
The BoE decision tomorrow is coming into view, with the UK expected to join the Fed and ECB and signal cautious patience for now. After the inflation scare over the spring, attention has turned to growth dynamics ...