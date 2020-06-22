AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to wait for a sustained strength beyond 0.6900 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD rebounds swiftly from a multi-month-old ascending trend-channel support.
  • A sustained move beyond 0.6900 mark needed to confirm a near-term bullish outlook.

The AUD/USD pair staged a goodish intraday bounce from the 0.6800 neighbourhood, support marked by the lower end of a near three-month-old ascending trend-channel.

Bulls might now wait for a sustained move beyond a short-term descending trend-line resistance, extending from YTD tops. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier around the 0.6900 mark might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move for the major.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have corrected significantly from higher levels – maintained their bullish bias. This coupled with the fact that oscillators on hourly charts have again started moving into the positive territory supports prospects for a further intraday appreciating move.

The pair might then aim back towards reclaiming the key 0.7000 psychological mark with some intermediate resistance near the 0.6960-65 region. The upward trajectory could further get extended towards multi-month tops, around the 0.7065 region set on June 10, before bulls eventually lift the pair towards the 0.7100 mark.

On the flip side, the mentioned trend-channel support, around the 0.6810-0.6800 region, might continue to act as strong support. Failure to defend the mentioned level might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 0.6700 mark and accelerate the fall towards the very important 200-day SMA, around the 0.6665-60 region.

 

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6884
Today Daily Change 0.0049
Today Daily Change % 0.72
Today daily open 0.6835
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6836
Daily SMA50 0.6601
Daily SMA100 0.6494
Daily SMA200 0.6666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6912
Previous Daily Low 0.683
Previous Weekly High 0.6977
Previous Weekly Low 0.6776
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6861
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6881
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6806
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6776
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6723
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6888
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6941
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6971

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

