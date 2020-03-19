AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls might struggle to make it back above 0.5800 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD stalls its goodish intraday recovery move near 0.5800 round-figure mark.
  • The technical set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.

The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its goodish intraday recovery move from 17-1/2 year lows and faced rejection near the 0.9800 round-figure mark, ahead of the Asian session swing lows.

The mentioned region coincides with an important support break-point, marking the lower end of a near two-week-old descending trend-channel and should now act as a key pivotal point for traders.

Extremely oversold conditions on short/medium-term charts might have prompted some aggressive intraday short-covering move and warrant some caution before positioning for any further recovery.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the daily swing high resistance, around the 0.5815 region, before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term.

Above the mentioned barrier, the recovery momentum has the potential to lift the pair back towards reclaiming the 0.5900 round-figure mark en-route the 0.5925-30 supply zone.

On the flip side, weakness back below the 0.5700 mark now seems to find some support near the 0.5640 region, which if broken might accelerate the fall back towards the 0.5600 level.

Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to aim back towards challenging multi-year swing lows support near the key 0.5500 psychological mark, tested earlier this Thursday.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5729
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.78
Today daily open 0.5774
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.645
Daily SMA50 0.6648
Daily SMA100 0.6758
Daily SMA200 0.6804
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6029
Previous Daily Low 0.5701
Previous Weekly High 0.6686
Previous Weekly Low 0.6122
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5826
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5904
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.564
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5507
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5313
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5968
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6162
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.09 as ECB emergency move effect fades

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.09 as ECB emergency move effect fades

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.09 after failing to break above 1.10. The ECB announced a new €750 billion QE program to battle the impact of coronavirus and pledged to do more. European Covid-19 cases surpassed China's. The dollar remains in demand amid distressed selling.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD choppy around 1.15 as pounding resumes

GBP/USD choppy around 1.15 as pounding resumes

GBP/USD is trading around 1.15 in wild swings after collapsing on Wednesday to the lowest levels since 1985. The UK is closing schools and London braces for a lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

GBP/USD News

AUD/USD: Bulls might struggle to make it back above 0.5800 mark

AUD/USD: Bulls might struggle to make it back above 0.5800 mark

The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its goodish intraday recovery move from 17½ year lows and faced rejection near the 0.9800 round-figure mark, ahead of the Asian session swing lows.

AUD/USD News

WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00

WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00

WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia. Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.

Oil News

Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged

Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged

The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures