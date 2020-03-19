AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls might struggle to make it back above 0.5800 mark

- AUD/USD stalls its goodish intraday recovery move near 0.5800 round-figure mark.
- The technical set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its goodish intraday recovery move from 17-1/2 year lows and faced rejection near the 0.9800 round-figure mark, ahead of the Asian session swing lows.
The mentioned region coincides with an important support break-point, marking the lower end of a near two-week-old descending trend-channel and should now act as a key pivotal point for traders.
Extremely oversold conditions on short/medium-term charts might have prompted some aggressive intraday short-covering move and warrant some caution before positioning for any further recovery.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the daily swing high resistance, around the 0.5815 region, before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term.
Above the mentioned barrier, the recovery momentum has the potential to lift the pair back towards reclaiming the 0.5900 round-figure mark en-route the 0.5925-30 supply zone.
On the flip side, weakness back below the 0.5700 mark now seems to find some support near the 0.5640 region, which if broken might accelerate the fall back towards the 0.5600 level.
Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to aim back towards challenging multi-year swing lows support near the key 0.5500 psychological mark, tested earlier this Thursday.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5729
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|0.5774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.645
|Daily SMA50
|0.6648
|Daily SMA100
|0.6758
|Daily SMA200
|0.6804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6029
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6686
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6122
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5904
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.564
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5313
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5968
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
