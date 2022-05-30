- AUD/USD gained follow-through traction on Monday and climbed to a fresh multi-week top.
- Sustained move beyond the 0.7145 confluence hurdle supports prospects for further gains.
- Weakness below the 0.7100 mark could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
The AUD/USD pair prolonged its strong recovery momentum from the YTD low and kicked off the new week on a positive note amid the prevalent US dollar selling. Expectations that the Fed could pause the current rate hike cycle later this year dragged the USD Index to a fresh monthly low.
Apart from this, the ongoing risk-on rally across the global equity markets further undermined the safe-haven buck. This, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia's hawkish signal that a bigger interest rate hike is still possible in June, offered additional support to the risk-sensitive aussie.
The combination of factors assisted the AUD/USD pair to capitalize on Friday's move beyond the 0.7145 confluence hurdle. The said barrier comprised the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.7662-0.6829 fall, which should now act as a pivotal point.
Looking at the broader picture, the recent appreciating move witnessed over the past two and half weeks or so has been along an upward sloping channel. This points to a well-established short-term bullish trend and should allow the AUD/USD pair to climb further beyond the 0.7200 round figure.
The subsequent strength, however, is likely to confront resistance near the 100-day SMA, around the 0.7235-0.7245 region. The said barrier coincides with the 50% Fibo. level and is followed by the 200-day SMA, near the 0.7260 zone, which if cleared would be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls.
On the flip side, the 0.7145 confluence resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.7100 mark. Any further decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 23.6% Fibo. level support, near the 0.7025-0.7020 region.
Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent break through the 0.7000 psychological mark, will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The AUD/USD pair could then fall to the 0.6940 area en-route the 0.6900 mark and the 0.6830-0.6825 region, or the YTD low touched earlier this month.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7164
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.7164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7042
|Daily SMA50
|0.7256
|Daily SMA100
|0.7231
|Daily SMA200
|0.726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7167
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7034
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7275
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
