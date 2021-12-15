AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to seize control above 0.7140 confluence ahead of FOMC

- AUD/USD gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and climbed back closer to mid-0.7100s.
- Mixed technical indicators warrant some caution for bulls ahead of the key FOMC policy decision.
- Acceptance below the 0.7100 round figure would shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair climbed to a fresh daily top, around the 0.7145 area heading into the North American session and has now recovered a major part of its weekly lows.
The momentum pushed the AUD/USD pair beyond a resistance marked by the top boundary of a near one-week-old descending channel. This comes on the back of the overnight bounce from the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.6993-0.7188 recent move up and supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
Bulls are now looking to build on the momentum beyond a confluence barrier comprising of 100-hour SMA and the 23.6% Fibo. level. Sustained strength beyond will reaffirm the intraday positive bias and push the AUD/USD further towards last week's swing high, around the 0.7180 resistance zone.
Some follow-through buying would set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery move from sub-0.7000 levels, or the lowest level since November 2020 touched earlier this December. That said, mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
Traders might also be reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines heading into the key central bank event risk – the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting. The announcement will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Meanwhile, on the downside, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.7115-10 region, closely followed by the 0.7100 mark and the 50% Fibo. level should act as immediate support levels. A convincing break below will negate the positive bias and shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair would then accelerate the slide towards challenging the key 0.7000 psychological mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the next relevant support, around the 0.6930 region, before the pair eventually drops to the 0.6900 round-figure mark.
AUD/USD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7144
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|0.7103
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7155
|Daily SMA50
|0.7308
|Daily SMA100
|0.731
|Daily SMA200
|0.7478
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6995
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7062
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7035
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7177
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
