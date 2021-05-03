AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to new daily resistance

- AUD/USD is on the bid but is making hard work of the upside.
- There are prospects of a meanwhile test of old support on the daily chart.
AUD/USD is trapped between support and resistance but there are market structure developments that should be noted for the open this week as follows:
While the price is trapped between the support and resistance, the bulls are in play and there are prospects of an upside.
However, a deeper correction to fully test prior resistance is also a possibility.
Weekly chart
A weekly outlook shows a reverse head and shoulders which could well see the right-hand shoulder which would be expected to equate to an upside continuation.
Daily chart
Zooming in, as follows, the bulls can target a 61.8% Fibo retracement which has a confluence with the prior support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
