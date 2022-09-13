- AUD/USD reverses modest intraday downtick and hits a nearly two-week high on Tuesday.
- The prevalent selling bias surrounding the USD remains supportive of the intraday uptick.
- A breakout through the 0.6865-0.6860 confluence supports prospects for additional gains.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 0.6860 area on Tuesday and turns positive for the third straight day. The pair is currently placed near a two-week high, with bulls awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.6900 round-figure mark.
The US dollar selling remains unabated through the first half of the European session and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. The uptick, however, lacks follow-through buying as investors keenly await the crucial US consumer inflation figures, due later today.
From a technical perspective, the emergence of fresh buying near the 0.6865-0.6860 confluence hurdle breakpoint supports prospects for further gains. The said area comprises the top end of a one-month-old descending channel and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-September decline.
This should now act as a pivotal point for intraday traders. Any subsequent pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity near the overnight swing low, around the 0.6825 area. This, in turn, should limit any further losses for the AUD/USD pair near the 0.6800 round figure, or the 23.6% Fibo. level.
A convincing break below the latter will suggest that the corrective bounce has run out of steam and shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders. The AUD/USD pair could then drop to the 0.6730 intermediate support en route to the 0.6700 mark and the YTD low, around the 0.6680 region.
On the flip side, sustained strength beyond the 0.6900 mark is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 100-day SMA, currently around the 0.6960 area. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a further appreciating move and allow the AUD/USD pair to reclaim the 0.7000 psychological mark.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6898
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.689
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6867
|Daily SMA50
|0.6896
|Daily SMA100
|0.6966
|Daily SMA200
|0.7115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.69
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6824
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6877
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6699
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6767
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.