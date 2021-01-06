AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, eyeing a move beyond 0.7800

- AUD/USD gained strong positive traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The emergence of fresh selling around the USD was seen fueling the ongoing strong move up.
- RSI on the daily chart is flashing overbought conditions and warrants some caution for bulls.
The AUD/USD pair added to the previous day's strong positive move and continued scaling higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The momentum pushed the pair to fresh 33-month tops, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the 0.7800 mark.
Increasing bets for a Democrat-led Senate and expectations for additional fiscal measures prompted some fresh selling around the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a goodish lift to the AUD/USD pair and remained supportive.
Meanwhile, RSI on the daily chart is already flashing overbought conditions. This, along with a cautious mood around the equity markets, makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before placing fresh bullish bets.
That said, the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders. Hence, any corrective slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 0.7740-35 horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support.
Any subsequent weakness might prompt some profit-taking and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 0.7700 mark. The corrective slide could further get extended and drag the AUD/USD pair back towards weekly swing lows, around the 0.7640 region.
On the flip side, sustained move beyond the 0.7800 mark has the potential to lift the AUD/USD pair further towards the 0.7845-50 region. Bulls might then aim to reclaim the 0.7900 mark and challenge March 2018 swing highs, around the 0.7915 area.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7795
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.7767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.76
|Daily SMA50
|0.7409
|Daily SMA100
|0.7302
|Daily SMA200
|0.7028
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7779
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7658
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7743
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.769
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7931
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars toward 1.2350 as Dems lead in Georgia
EUR/USD is surging toward 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. The greenback drops despite higher US yields.
GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level
Gold reversed an early dip and turned positive for the third consecutive session. Slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders. Any meaningful dip towards the $1930 area might be seen as a buying opportunity.
Bitcoin price reaches new all-time highs as bulls aim for $50,000
Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs at $50,000 after slicing through the resistance at $35,000. BTC/USD remains in the hands of the bulls and is supported by an improving technical outlook.
US Dollar Index drops to fresh lows near 89.20
The index loses further momentum and approaches 89.00. Investors continue to favour the risk complex in detriment of the dollar. FOMC Minutes, ADP report, Factory Orders next of relevance in the docket.