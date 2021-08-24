AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with 200-hour SMA, around mid-0.7200s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained strong follow-through traction on Tuesday amid the ongoing USD pullback.
  • Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive bulls.

The AUD/USD pair built on the previous day's goodish recovery move from YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the major to mid-0.7200s, or multi-day tops during the mid-European session and was sponsored by a combination of factors.

The US dollar was weighed down by expectations that the Fed would wait for a longer period before rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the US. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse further undermined the safe-haven greenback and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.

From a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.7427-0.7106 downfall was seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders. The AUD/USD pair was last seen trading near the 200-hour SMA resistance, which if cleared will set the stage for a further appreciating move.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hour chart have been gaining positive traction and add credence to the constructive outlook. That said, RSI on the 1-hour chart is already flashing slightly overbought conditions. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding in the bearish territory, warranting caution.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.7260 region, before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has bottomed out in the near term. The subsequent positive move has the potential to lift the pair back towards the 0.7300 mark, or the 61.8% Fibo. level.

On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.7225-20 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.7200 round figure. Any further decline could attract some buying near the 0.7280-75 confluence, comprising of the 23.6% Fibo. level and 100-hour SMA, which should act as a pivotal point for traders.

AUD/USD 1-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7245
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 0.721
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7322
Daily SMA50 0.742
Daily SMA100 0.7578
Daily SMA200 0.7609
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7219
Previous Daily Low 0.7119
Previous Weekly High 0.7373
Previous Weekly Low 0.7106
Previous Monthly High 0.7599
Previous Monthly Low 0.7288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7146
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7083
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7046
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7246
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7282
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7346

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds

GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark

XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark

Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.

Gold News

Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout

Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout

Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency. 

Read more

Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash

Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash

August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures