AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with 200-hour SMA, around mid-0.7200s

- AUD/USD gained strong follow-through traction on Tuesday amid the ongoing USD pullback.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive bulls.
The AUD/USD pair built on the previous day's goodish recovery move from YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the major to mid-0.7200s, or multi-day tops during the mid-European session and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
The US dollar was weighed down by expectations that the Fed would wait for a longer period before rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the US. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse further undermined the safe-haven greenback and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
From a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.7427-0.7106 downfall was seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders. The AUD/USD pair was last seen trading near the 200-hour SMA resistance, which if cleared will set the stage for a further appreciating move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hour chart have been gaining positive traction and add credence to the constructive outlook. That said, RSI on the 1-hour chart is already flashing slightly overbought conditions. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding in the bearish territory, warranting caution.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.7260 region, before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has bottomed out in the near term. The subsequent positive move has the potential to lift the pair back towards the 0.7300 mark, or the 61.8% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.7225-20 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.7200 round figure. Any further decline could attract some buying near the 0.7280-75 confluence, comprising of the 23.6% Fibo. level and 100-hour SMA, which should act as a pivotal point for traders.
AUD/USD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7245
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|0.721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7322
|Daily SMA50
|0.742
|Daily SMA100
|0.7578
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7119
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7346
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
