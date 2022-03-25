- Rising channel breakout has exposed higher levels for the asset.
- A bullish cross of 20 and 200-period EMA at 0.7300 signals more upside.
- Bulls are firmer above 50% Fibo retracement at 0.7492.
The AUD/USD pair is continuing its three-day winning streak and is hovering around Thursday’s closing price at 0.7513. The major has extended its gains this week after surpassing March 7 high at 0.7441.
On the daily scale, AUD/USD has advanced above 50% Fibonacci retracement (placed from 25 February 2021 high at 0.8008 to January 28 low at 0.6966) at 0.7492. The major has given a breakout of a rising channel, which signals an expansion in ticks and volumes going forward. The lower end of the rising channel is placed from January 28 low at 0.6966 while the upper end is marked from January 13 high at 0.7315.
A bullish cross of 20 and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.7300 signals more upside.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has registered a fresh high at 69.70, which signals a bullish rally ahead. The oscillator is not showing any sign of divergence and an oversold situation.
For more upside, bulls need to violate Thursday’s high at 0.7528, which will send the asset towards 28 October 2021 high at 0.7557. Breach of the latter will drive the asset to 61.8% Fibo retracement at 0.7613.
On the flip side, bulls may lose control if the major slip below Wednesday’s low at 0.7450. This will drag the asset towards 38.2% Fibo retracement and 200 EMA at 0.7369 and 0.7300 respectively.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7512
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7513
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7333
|Daily SMA50
|0.7225
|Daily SMA100
|0.7218
|Daily SMA200
|0.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7528
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7419
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7504
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7489
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7477
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7414
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7565
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7602
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
