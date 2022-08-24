- AUD/USD bulls getting set for a significant move.
- The bears need to break 0.6900 and then 0.6880.
AUD/USD has been bottoming on the charts with a move below 0.69 the figure from where it has formed a peak bullish formation and bulls will be looking to engage from within 0.69 again for a bust higher over the course of the forthcoming sessions. The money is above the various swing pints on the hourly time frame:
AUD/USD H1 charts
The Gartley pattern is a bullish feature on the chart whereby the target aligns with a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement o the current corrective range between recent highs and lows of 0.6965 and 0.6880. The prior structure aligns with this target as being the 0.6945/50 area on the chart. The resistance until there are 0.6912, 0.6922 and 0.6931.
The W-formations are bottoming patterns where the price has, so far, been supported by the necklines. This is bullish for the Tokyo open and the day ahead. On the other hand, a break below these necklines, 0.6906, 0.6896 and then the 0.6880 lows will be bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls eye 0.6950 for Thursday's business, bears need to get below 0.6880
AUD/USD has been bottoming on the charts with a move below 0.69 the figure from where it has formed a peak bullish formation and bulls will be looking to engage from within 0.69 again for a bust higher over the course of the forthcoming sessions.
EUR/USD treads water around mid 0.9900s with eyes on Jackson Hole
EUR/USD remains sidelined after a volatile day that ended near the opening price. US dollar bulls relinquished controls after mixed US data helped equities to print mild gains. The second readings of German/US GDP, Germany’s IFO Sentiment figures and US Core PCE data could also entertain traders.
Gold aims establishment above $1,750, DXY stabilizes ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price is displaying a lackluster performance as it is hovering around the critical hurdle of $1,750.00. On a broader note, the precious metal is auctioning in an inventory adjustment phase after a firmer rebound from Tuesday’s low of $1,727.85.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Early bulls meet the butcher
The crypto market shows concerning signals under the hood while retail traders place their wagers on the next directional move. Based on on-chain analysis, an additional plummet is highly probable. For this reason, being an early bull is ill-advised.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months. Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech provide additional legs to the dollar rally?