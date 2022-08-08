- AUD/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 12-day low, grinds higher around the daily top of late.
- Convergence of 50-SMA, weekly resistance line challenges buyers.
- 200-SMA restricts short-term downside, RSI rebound also keeps buyers hopeful.
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 0.6930, extending the previous day’s rebound from the 200-SMA during early Monday morning in Europe.
In addition to the U-turn from the key moving average, the recent run-up in the RSI (14) from oversold territory and sluggish MACD also tease the buyers.
However, a confluence of the 50-SMA and one-week-old descending resistance line, around 0.6960 by the press time, challenges AUD/USD bulls.
Following that, a north-run towards the 0.7000 threshold and then to the monthly peak near 0.7050 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, a downside break of the 0.6880 support level, comprising the 200-SMA, should recall the AUD/USD sellers.
That said, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the July-August upside, near 0.6860, could act as an additional filter to the south.
Overall, AUD/USD prices signal further recovery moves. However, bulls await a clear upside break of 0.6960 to retake control.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6928
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|0.6901
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6894
|Daily SMA50
|0.6955
|Daily SMA100
|0.7106
|Daily SMA200
|0.7161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6979
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6869
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6911
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0200 as hawkish Fed bets propel DXY ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD consolidates the first weekly loss in three, retreats from intraday high of late. Moody’s cut Italy’s credit rating amid political jitters, US NFP propelled hawkish Fed bets. US-China tension over Taiwan also underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
GBP/USD eyes a downside below 1.2050 ahead of US Inflation
The GBP/USD pair has declined gradually towards the immediate support of 1.2050 but is likely to extend losses after violating the immediate support. The cable is expected to reclaim its weekly lows near 1.2000 as the US dollar index (DXY) is expected to display a stellar performance ahead after the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Gold could challenge $1,750, with big Fed rate hike bets back in play Premium
Gold price witnessed a dramatic U-turn from monthly highs on Friday, as sellers continued to defend offers just shy of the $1,800 mark. The bright metal fell as low as $1,765, beaten down on an outstanding US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
If Tezos price clears this significant hurdle, XTZ holders are in for a treat
Tezos price shows a steady grind toward its forecasted target. This development comes after a successful breakout from a bullish pattern. Investors can decide if they should hop on this train or stay away by looking at how XTZ reacts to an upcoming resistance level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!