AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle key hurdle to north around 0.7300

- AUD/USD consolidates the biggest daily jump since June around two-week top.
- Upbeat Momentum, a clear break of 20-DMA keep buyers hopeful.
- Bears need to break the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level to retake controls.
AUD/USD eases from the highest levels in two weeks to 0.7305, down 0.10% intraday, heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Aussie pair seesaws around a downward sloping trend line from early June.
Given the quote’s sustained break of 20-DMA, amid an upbeat Momentum line, AUD/USD prices are likely to remain firmer. However, a daily closing beyond 0.7310 becomes necessary to convince the bulls.
On the contrary, a pullback below the 20-DMA level of 0.7300 may recall the 0.7280 number back to the chart but any further weakness will be challenged by 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June–August downside, around 0.7225.
Should the AUD/USD bears keep reins below 0.7225, 0.7160 and the yearly low of 0.7105 will be in focus.
Meanwhile, a daily closing past 0.7310 will initially aim for August 11 top surrounding 0.7390 before challenging 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.7420.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7304
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.7313
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7303
|Daily SMA50
|0.7395
|Daily SMA100
|0.7564
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7318
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7222
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7119
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7258
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.725
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7188
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7347
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7381
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7443
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
