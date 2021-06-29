AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 0.7550, slips below 200-day SMA

- AUD/USD continues to trade lower as bears dominate trade.
- More downside risk envisioned if price decisively breaks 0.7550.
- Oversold MACD throws caution on aggressive directional bets.
AUD/USD prints losses for the second straight day on Tuesday in the early European trading hours. The pair made an intraday high of 0.7571 but failed to preserve the upside momentum.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7558, down 0.16% for the day.
AUD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been trading in a broader range of 0.7610 and 0.7800, before breaking the range on June 17.
The price action below the session’s low at 0.7578 could open the fresh round of selling in the pair.
The first target which the bears would capture would be the low of June 23 in the vicinity of the 0.7535 area.
The oversold Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator makes bears hopeful for further downside toward the 0.7500 horizontal support level.
Next, market participants would aim for June 18 low at 0.7477.
Alternatively, any uptick in the MACD could make sharp upside movement due to overstretched selling conditions. AUD/USD bulls would attempt to reach the high of June 24 at 0.7593.
A daily close above 0.7600 key psychological mark could reverse downside price movement.
In doing so, the AUD/USD pair would reach out at June 17 high at 0.7646 followed by the 0.7700 horizontal resistance level.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7554
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7569
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7651
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7719
|Daily SMA200
|0.7563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7603
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7554
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7617
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7477
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7573
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7584
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7624
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7645
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
