- AUD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday amid modest USD weakness.
- Bulls need to wait for a sustained move beyond the descending trend-line/50 DMA.
- Weakness back below the 0.6800 mark would negate any near-term positive bias.
The AUD/USD pair is reversing an intraday dip to the 0.6915-0.6910 area and now trading near the daily top. A goodish recovery in global risk sentiment is undermining the safe-haven US dollar. This, to a larger extent, offsets Wednesday's rather unimpressive Australian consumer inflation figures and is offering some support to the risk-sensitive aussie.
From a technical perspective, spot prices, so far, have struggled to break through a descending trend-line resistance extending from the YTD peak in April. The said barrier coincides with the 50-day SMA and should act as a pivotal point. A sustained strength beyond would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
The AUD/USD pair might then aim to surpass the 0.7000 psychological mark and test the next relevant hurdle near the 0.7060 region. The positive momentum could further get extended towards reclaiming the 0.7100 mark. Bulls could eventually lift spot prices to the 100-day SMA resistance, currently near the 0.7125 area, en-route to the very important 200-day SMA, around the 0.7175 zone.
On the flip side, the 0.6900 mark now seems to protect immediate downside ahead of the weekly low, around the 0.6880-0.6875 region touched on Monday. This is followed by support near the 0.6850 zone and the 0.6800 round-figure. A convincing break below would negate prospects for any further gains and shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair will then turn vulnerable to accelerating a slide towards the 0.6730 area before eventually dropping to the 0.6700 mark. Some follow-through selling below the YTD low, around the 0.6680 region set earlier this month, will mark a fresh bearish breakdown and set the stage for the resumption of the prior/well-established downtrend.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.695
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6945
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6846
|Daily SMA50
|0.6973
|Daily SMA100
|0.7133
|Daily SMA200
|0.7183
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6983
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6922
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6978
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6788
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6888
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6855
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.704
