AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attack fortnight-old resistance around 0.7150

- AUD/USD eases from intraday high but braces for biggest weekly gains in two months.
- Receding bullish bias of MACD, immediate resistance line tests bulls.
- 200-SMA adds to the upside filters, sellers need validation from 50-SMA.
AUD/USD struggles to extend recent gains, retreats from daily tops around 0.7150 heading into European session on Friday.
Even so, the risk barometer pair remains on the way to post the biggest weekly run-up since early December 2021.
A downward sloping trend line from January 23 restricts immediate AUD/USD upside around 0.7155 as the MACD line eases inside the bullish territory, suggesting the buyer’s easing strength.
However, the 50-SMA level near 0.7095 puts a floor under the prices ahead of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of January 13-28 downside, near 0.7048.
Meanwhile, the quote’s weakness past 0.7048 will take a stop around the 0.7000 psychological magnet before directing the quote towards January’s bottom of 0.6966.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of 0.7155 hurdle will aim for the 61.8% Fibo. level near 0.7180. Though, the AUD/USD bulls will need validation from the 200-SMA level surrounding 0.7185-90, to keep reins afterward.
Overall, AUD/USD may witness a pullback but the bears require caution before taking fresh entries.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7144
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.713
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7163
|Daily SMA50
|0.7165
|Daily SMA100
|0.7255
|Daily SMA200
|0.7383
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7168
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7108
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6966
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7163
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7223
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
