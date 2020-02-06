AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls again fail to keep gains above key Fibonacci level

- AUD/USD is struggling to establish a strong foothold above a Fibonacci hurdle.
- The stalled bounce could be followed by a pullback to 0.6720.
AUD/USD is better bid at press time near 0.6750, having printed a high just above 0.6758 a few minutes before press time. That level marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from 0.7016 to 0.6679.
The bulls have failed to keep gains above 0.6758 for the second day. On Wednesday, the pair printed a high of 0.6774 but closed below 0.6758.
The repeated rejection above key Fibonacci level has weakened the immediate bullish case put forward by the bullish inverted hammer reversal confirmed on Feb. 4.
The pair will likely fall back to 0.6720 if the bulls now fail to defend the session low of 0.6725. The immediate bullish close will be revived if the spot finds acceptance above 0.6758.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish below 71.10
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6753
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6817
|Daily SMA50
|0.6862
|Daily SMA100
|0.6834
|Daily SMA200
|0.6866
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6723
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6829
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6682
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.672
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6824
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
