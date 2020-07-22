AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bullish bias remains, dips might still be seen as a buying opportunity

- AUD/USD gained traction for the fourth straight session on Wednesday.
- Overbought conditions on short-term charts prompted some profit-taking.
- The set-up still favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
The AUD/USD pair gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday and reaffirmed the overnight breakthrough a strong resistance near the 0.7035-40 zone. The subsequent momentum lifted the pair to its highest level since April 2019, around the 0.7180-85 region.
Meanwhile, extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts prompted some profit-taking at higher levels amid fresh concerns about worsening US-China relations. This coupled with a modest rebound in the US dollar further collaborated to the latest leg of a pullback.
However, the fact that the pair has managed to clear a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.8137-0.5509 slump supports prospects for additional gains. Hence, any subsequent dips towards the 0.7100 round-figure mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
The pair seems poised to reclaim the 0.72000 mark and test the next important barrier near the 0.7230 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards challenging 2019 yearly highs resistance, just ahead of the 0.7300 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, failure to defend the 0.7100 mark support might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the fall towards the 0.7035-40 resistance-turned-support. The corrective slide could further get extended towards the key 0.7000 psychological mark.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7149
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.7128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6951
|Daily SMA50
|0.6833
|Daily SMA100
|0.6558
|Daily SMA200
|0.6686
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7148
|Previous Daily Low
|0.701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7038
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6921
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6905
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7319
