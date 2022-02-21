AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bull cross, firmer RSI direct buyers toward 0.7230 hurdle

- AUD/USD stays on the front foot around intraday high, stretches three-week rebound from yearly low.
- The bullish signal from moving average cross, upbeat RSI keeps buyers hopeful.
- Bears need validation from three-week-old support for fresh entries.
AUD/USD flirts with an intraday high of 0.7215 as bulls take a breather heading into Monday’s European session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair remains firmer inside a monthly symmetrical triangle following a three-week uptrend.
Also keeping the AUD/USD buyers hopeful is the near 60 level of the RSI and bull cross of 50-SMA over the 200-SMA.
That said, the quote currently heads to the stated chart pattern’s upper limit, surrounding 0.7230, a clear break of which will challenge the monthly high of 0.7250.
However, 0.7280 and January’s peak near 0.7315 could test the AUD/USD bulls afterward.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the stated SMA, around 0.7165-60 at the latest, a break of which will highlight the triangle’s support line, close to 0.7135, for AUD/USD sellers.
In a case where AUD/USD prices drop below 0.7135, the 0.7100 threshold and 0.7085 may entertain the bears before directing them to the monthly low near 0.7050.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7217
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53%
|Today daily open
|0.7179
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7128
|Daily SMA50
|0.7173
|Daily SMA100
|0.7244
|Daily SMA200
|0.7349
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7229
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7164
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7229
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7086
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
