AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bull correction underway, 0.7350s eyed ahead of 0.7280 on the bear continuation

- AUD/USD bulls are moving in on the overextended sell-off.
- However, bears have eyes on territories near 0.7280.
AUD/USD has well and truly surpassed its daily ATR of 88 pips, falling some 130 pips on the day so far. The hourly chart is showing that the price sell-off is decelerating near to Friday's low which leaves prospects for a correction for the forthcoming hours and day ahead.
AUD/USD H1 chart
As illustrated, the upside offers the 61.8%, 50% and 38.2% ratios in the confluence of the old supporting area as defined by one of the 6 and 7 March hourly candle's lows. This makes for a target range of between 0.7380 and 0.7355.
However, beyond there, according to the higher time frames, the price may struggle considering the strength of today's daily bear candle:
The daily chart shows that the bears are piling in, likely sparked off by extreme long positioning that has taken profit with most factors, both onshore and offshore, pointing to a stronger US dollar.
The price is dipping the toe into a prior resistance area around the 61.8% ratio in the lows of the day, but further mitigation of the imbalance of price since the 2 March rally leaves the 78.6% ratio vulnerable near 0.7280. Therefore, bears might be inclined to move in at a discount and fade the correction on the hourly time frame for the week ahead:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.7300, supported by gold, local data
The AUD/USD pair retreated sharply from a multi-month high of 0.7440 but retreated on the back of risk-averse headlines related to the Russia-Ukraine war. Chances of a steeper decline seem limited as long as 0.7300 holds.
EUR/USD trades with a sour tone around 1.0875
EUR/USD holds near a multi-month low of 1.0805, unable to recover the 1.0900 threshold amid soaring commodities’ prices and mounting tensions with Russia.
XAUUSD to retain the bullish path in a risk-averse scenario
Gold seesaws around $1,980.00 mid-US session, as the volatility witnessed at the weekly opening eased. Gold soared to $2,002.64, its highest since Aug. 2020 amid a risk-averse environment, later plummeting to $1,960.95 ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
Bitcoin panic selling to $30,000 likely if BTC fails to hold this support level
Bitcoin price continues to show very bearish signals that downside pressure is likely to continue. However, early warning signs of a bullish reversal continue to play out despite the current bearish technicals.
The calendar looks light but it actually contains some jewels this week
For Germany, manufacturing orders, industrial production and CPI. We get eurozone GDP on Thursday. In the US, we get CPI on Thursday ahead of the Fed next week.