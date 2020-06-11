AUD/USD Price Analysis: Breaks monthly support line to refresh intraday low under 0.7000

  • AUD/USD steps back from 22-month high to break the immediate trend line support.
  • A confluence of weekly support lie, 200-HMA can question the sellers.
  • 0.7000 and 0.7030 might offer immediate upside barriers ahead of the multi-day top.

AUD/USD refreshes the intraday low while declining to 0.6949, currently around 0.6953, during the early Thursday. The pair’s U-turn from multi-day high gained momentum after breaching an upward sloping trend line since May 29.

However, a joint of 200-HMA and an ascending support line from June 03, near 0.6915/10, could restrict the pair’s further downside.

In a case where the bears dominate past-0.6910, 0.6855 and 0.6780/75, comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s upside between May 29 and June 10, could be their favorites.

Alternatively, the pair’s pullback moves beyond the support-turned-resistance line close to 0.6975 will have to cross 0.7000 and 0.7030 before challenging the latest high near 0.7065.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6965
Today Daily Change -33 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.47%
Today daily open 0.6998
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6713
Daily SMA50 0.6503
Daily SMA100 0.6486
Daily SMA200 0.6665
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7065
Previous Daily Low 0.6932
Previous Weekly High 0.7013
Previous Weekly Low 0.6648
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7014
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6982
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6931
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6865
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6798
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7064
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7131
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7198

 

 

AUD/USD extends losses below 0.6950 as US dollar rebounds

AUD/USD extends losses below 0.6950 as risk-off trading in the Asian equities intensifies and boosts the haven demand for the US dollar across the board. Dour Fed's US economic outlook and escalating Australia-China row weigh on the aussie. 

USD/JPY dips to one-month low even as S&P 500 futures decline

USD/JPY is reporting losses for the fourth straight day and drops below 107.00 amid weak tone in the US stock index futures and broad-based losses in the US dollar. Powell's comments reinforce expectations for yield curve controls. 

Gold: Recedes from weekly top towards $1,730 amid quiet session

Gold prices extend pullback from $1,739.95, the highest since June 02. The bullion prices earlier surged to the highest in over a week but fails to keep the gains amid the latest U-turn of the US dollar from the multi-day low.

Federal Reserve tacks between hope and uncertainty: But let’s keep those rates low

The Federal Reserve finally put numbers to the events and policies of the past three months issuing its delayed projection materials, forecasting that the US economy will contract 6.5% this year and unemployment will be 9.3% in December.

WTI: Down 2.8% in Asia, forming H&S pattern on 1H

Oil prices are flashing red in Asia and look to be forming a major bearish reversal technical pattern. WTI prints a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. Acceptance below the neckline support would confirm bearish reversal. 

