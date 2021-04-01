AUD/USD Price Analysis: Breaks key support, refreshes yearly low below 0.7650

  • AUD/USD extends losses below three-month-old horizontal support to test December 23, 2020 levels.
  • Today’s close will be pivotal as MACD favors bears targeting 200-day SMA.
  • Bulls will have to cross 100-day SMA, five-week-old resistance line to retake controls.

AUD/USD takes offers around the lowest since late December 2020 while flashing 0.7539, down 0.77% intraday, ahead of Thursday’s European session. The aussie pair’s latest losses could be traced to the downside break of a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked in the last three months.

Given the MACD also flashing bearish signals, not to forget the pair’s sustained trading below 100-day SMA and a downward sloping trend line from February 28, AUD/USD bears are hopeful to meet the 200-day SMA level of 0.7388.

Though, a daily closing below 0.7557 becomes necessary for the bears to cheer the latest breakdown.

Meanwhile, recovery moves below 100-day SMA and the short-term resistance line, respectively around 0.7635 and 0.7665, seem less important.

Overall, AUD/USD seems ready for a notable south-run after a stellar run-up during late 2020.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7537
Today Daily Change -61 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.80%
Today daily open 0.7598
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7693
Daily SMA50 0.7725
Daily SMA100 0.763
Daily SMA200 0.7385
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7637
Previous Daily Low 0.7588
Previous Weekly High 0.7758
Previous Weekly Low 0.7562
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7618
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7606
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7578
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7558
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7529
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7628
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7657
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7677

 

 

Latest Forex News

