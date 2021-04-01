AUD/USD Price Analysis: Breaks key support, refreshes yearly low below 0.7650

- AUD/USD extends losses below three-month-old horizontal support to test December 23, 2020 levels.
- Today’s close will be pivotal as MACD favors bears targeting 200-day SMA.
- Bulls will have to cross 100-day SMA, five-week-old resistance line to retake controls.
AUD/USD takes offers around the lowest since late December 2020 while flashing 0.7539, down 0.77% intraday, ahead of Thursday’s European session. The aussie pair’s latest losses could be traced to the downside break of a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked in the last three months.
Given the MACD also flashing bearish signals, not to forget the pair’s sustained trading below 100-day SMA and a downward sloping trend line from February 28, AUD/USD bears are hopeful to meet the 200-day SMA level of 0.7388.
Though, a daily closing below 0.7557 becomes necessary for the bears to cheer the latest breakdown.
Meanwhile, recovery moves below 100-day SMA and the short-term resistance line, respectively around 0.7635 and 0.7665, seem less important.
Overall, AUD/USD seems ready for a notable south-run after a stellar run-up during late 2020.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7537
|Today Daily Change
|-61 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80%
|Today daily open
|0.7598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7693
|Daily SMA50
|0.7725
|Daily SMA100
|0.763
|Daily SMA200
|0.7385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7637
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7588
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7758
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7677
