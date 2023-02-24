AUD/USD Price Analysis: Breaks key 200 DMA and 38.2% Fibo. support, seems vulnerable

- AUD/USD dives to fresh low since January amid sustained USD buying and risk-off mood.
- Weakness below the 200-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. pave the way for further losses.
- Attempted recovery back above the 0.6800 mark could be seen as a selling opportunity.
The AUD/USD pair comes under heavy selling pressure on the last day of the week and dives to the 0.6750 area, or a fresh low since January 6 during the mid-European session.
Firming expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer in the wake of stubbornly high inflation continue to push the US Dollar higher. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off mood - amid looming recession risks and geopolitical tensions - benefits the safe-haven buck and drives flows away from the risk-sensitive.
The aforementioned fundamental factors drag the AUD/USD pair below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A subsequent slide below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the October 2022-February 2023 rally could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and might have already set the stage for deeper losses.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the bearish territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 0.6700 round-figure mark, en route to the YTD low, around the 0.6685 zone set in January, looks like a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, the 0.6780 region, or the 38.2% Fibo. level, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 200-day SMA, near the 0.6800 mark. Any further recovery is more likely to attract fresh sellers near the 0.6855-0.6860 region. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared could prompt some short-covering around the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6757
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|0.6814
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6949
|Daily SMA50
|0.6892
|Daily SMA100
|0.6722
|Daily SMA200
|0.6803
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6842
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6781
|Previous Weekly High
|0.703
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6819
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6873
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6904
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0600 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.0600 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment provides a boost to the US Dollar. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' January PCE inflation will be watched closely by market participants in the early American session.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2000 as US Dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.2000 during the European trading hours on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood provides a boost to the US Dollar ahead of the highly-anticipated January PCE inflation figures.
Gold falls to fresh 2023-low below $1,820 as US yields regain traction
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level of 2023 below $1,820. Following the earlier pullback, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of PCE inflation data.
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
ETH shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Block Earnings: SQ stock pops 8% despite mixed quarter
Block (SQ) stock surged 8% in Friday's premarket as the market got excited over the payments firm's mixed results. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $4.65 billion.