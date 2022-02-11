AUD/USD Price Analysis: Break of 0.7125-30 confluence favor sellers

  • AUD/USD extends Thursday’s pullback from three-week high, recently refreshed intraday low.
  • Bearish MACD signals join downside break of 50-SMA, two-week-old support line to hint at further weakness.
  • 200-SMA, recent highs add to the upside filters.

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 0.7110, down 0.70% on a heading into Friday’s European session.

In doing so, the Aussie pair breaks 50-SMA and an upward sloping trend line from January 28.

Given the bearish MACD signals favoring the pair’s latest weakness, further losses remain on the table.

As a result, AUD/USD sellers eye an ascending support line from February 01, near 0.7080 by the press time, as immediate support.

Following that, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of January’s declines, around 0.7050, will precede the 0.7000 threshold on the bear’s radar.

Meanwhile, recovery moves remain elusive below the 200-SMA level of 0.7173. Also challenging the AUD/USD buyers is the 61.8% Fibo. level and the latest high, respectively around 0.7185 and 0.7250.

In a case where the Aussie bulls cross the 0.7250 hurdle, a run-up towards January’s top surrounding 0.7315 can’t be ruled out.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further losses expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7119
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.63%
Today daily open 0.7164
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.714
Daily SMA50 0.7167
Daily SMA100 0.7249
Daily SMA200 0.7368
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.725
Previous Daily Low 0.7147
Previous Weekly High 0.7168
Previous Weekly Low 0.6985
Previous Monthly High 0.7315
Previous Monthly Low 0.6966
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7187
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7211
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7124
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7084
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7021
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7227
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.729
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7329

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

