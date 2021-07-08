AUD/USD Price Analysis: Braces for fresh 2021 bottom inside three-week-old falling channel

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD teases intraday low, remains pressured towards yearly low.
  • Bearish MACD favors sellers but RSI conditions have a little room before hitting oversold signals.

AUD/USD bears take a breather around 0.7460, intraday low 0.7453, as European traders roll up sleeves for Thursday’s work. In doing so, the Aussie pair prints 0.33% losses on a day to drop for the third consecutive day, also poking the yearly low of 0.7444.

Given the downbeat MACD signals and a pair’s sustained trading below a two-day-old falling trend line, the quote’s further declines can’t be overruled. However, RSI conditions suggest a bump to hit before flashing the oversold signs.

Hence, AUD/USD weakness is all set to refresh the yearly low of 0.7444 but the support line of a downward sloping trend channel from June 18, around 0.7435, could test the bears afterward.

Even if the pair fails to bounce off 0.7435, August 2020 tops near 0.7415 and the 0.7400 threshold could challenge further downside.

Alternatively, an immediate resistance line near the 0.7500 round figure could challenge AUD/USD pair’s short-term recovery moves toward the latest swing high of 0.7535.

However, the 0.7600 resistance confluence, including the upper line of the stated channel as well as the weekly top, will be a tough nut to crack for the pair buyers. Additionally, 200-SMA surrounding 0.7635 acts as an extra barrier to the north.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7461
Today Daily Change -25 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.33%
Today daily open 0.7486
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7571
Daily SMA50 0.768
Daily SMA100 0.7702
Daily SMA200 0.7577
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7535
Previous Daily Low 0.7462
Previous Weekly High 0.7603
Previous Weekly Low 0.7445
Previous Monthly High 0.7794
Previous Monthly Low 0.7477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.749
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7507
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7454
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7422
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7382
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7527
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7567
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7599

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

