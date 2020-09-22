AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces up from 50-day SMA

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD defends the 50-day SMA support at 0.7199. 
  • The bias remains bearish as RSI holds below 50.

AUD/USD is currently trading unchanged on the day at 0.7220, having found bids just below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of 0.7199 early Tuesday. 

While the average support has been defended, the bias remains bearish, as the 14-day relative strength index is still hovering below 50. 

Acceptance under the Sept. 9 low of 0.7192 would validate the bearish lower high of 0.7345 created on Sept. 16 and likely yield a deeper decline to 0.70. 

A daily close above the lower high of 0.7345 is needed to put the bulls back into the driver's seat. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7220
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.7223
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7287
Daily SMA50 0.7196
Daily SMA100 0.6982
Daily SMA200 0.677
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7325
Previous Daily Low 0.7198
Previous Weekly High 0.7346
Previous Weekly Low 0.7254
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7277
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7173
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7122
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7046
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7299
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7375
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7426

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bounces-back above 0.7200 amid dovish RBA's Debelle

AUD/USD bounces-back above 0.7200 amid dovish RBA's Debelle

AUD/USD attempts a bounce above 0.7200, recovering losses after RBA's Debelle said that fx intervention and negative interest rates are a policy option. Sustained risk aversion in global equities could limit the bounce in the aussie.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY defies pullback from six-month low to attack 104.50

USD/JPY defies pullback from six-month low to attack 104.50

USD/JPY fails to extend recovery moves beyond 104.84. Virus woes, Sino-American tension weigh on the risk-tone sentiment. Off in Japan, a light calendar can restrict the counter-trend moves unless any surprises.

USD/JPY News

Gold's bearish bias intact while below $1933

Gold's bearish bias intact while below $1933

Gold is licking its wounds after plummeting 3% on Monday, as the haven demand for the US dollar resurfaced amid growing coronavirus risks and US fiscal deadlock. The greenback jumped to six-week highs across its main competitors.

Gold News

WTI revisits 200-day SMA hurdle after Monday's 4% drop

WTI revisits 200-day SMA hurdle after Monday's 4% drop

WTI's bounce from overnight lows faces rejection at the 200-day SMA hurdle. Prices fell by 4% on Monday on risk-off and prospects of increased Libyan exports. Investors sold oil and other risk assets on Monday on fears new coronavirus ...

Oil News

Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off

Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off

Currencies and equities sold off sharply on Monday as virus cases in Europe hit new record highs. Everyone’s greatest fear this summer was a second wave and unfortunately that fear has materialized.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures