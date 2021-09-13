AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off key EMAs towards 0.7400

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD prints mild daily gains, picks up bids of late.
  • Sluggish MACD challenges bulls but 100, 200-EMA restricts immediate downside.
  • Two-week-old horizontal resistance adds to the upside filters.

AUD/USD recovers to 0.7367, following its bounce off the key EMA confluence during Monday’s Asian session.

Even so, the quote has a bumpy road to the north as sluggish MACD and a broad horizontal area established since September 02 questions the recovery moves.

Hence, the recovery moves may allow AUD/USD to regain 0.7400 but a broad resistance zone near 0.7410-25 will be the key hurdle to watch afterward.

Even if the pair buyers manage to cross 0.7425, the monthly high of 0.7478 will be a tough barrier to follow.

Meanwhile, a convergence of the 100 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) around 0.7350-55 becomes a strong near-term support for AUD/USD traders to watch.

In a case where AUD/USD drops below 0.7350, August 25 high and August 30 low near 0.7280 will lure the bears.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7365
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 0.7357
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7308
Daily SMA50 0.7362
Daily SMA100 0.753
Daily SMA200 0.7609
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.741
Previous Daily Low 0.7348
Previous Weekly High 0.7469
Previous Weekly Low 0.7345
Previous Monthly High 0.7427
Previous Monthly Low 0.7106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7371
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7386
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7333
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7309
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7271
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7396
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7434
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7458

 

 

