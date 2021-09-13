AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off key EMAs towards 0.7400

- AUD/USD prints mild daily gains, picks up bids of late.
- Sluggish MACD challenges bulls but 100, 200-EMA restricts immediate downside.
- Two-week-old horizontal resistance adds to the upside filters.
AUD/USD recovers to 0.7367, following its bounce off the key EMA confluence during Monday’s Asian session.
Even so, the quote has a bumpy road to the north as sluggish MACD and a broad horizontal area established since September 02 questions the recovery moves.
Hence, the recovery moves may allow AUD/USD to regain 0.7400 but a broad resistance zone near 0.7410-25 will be the key hurdle to watch afterward.
Even if the pair buyers manage to cross 0.7425, the monthly high of 0.7478 will be a tough barrier to follow.
Meanwhile, a convergence of the 100 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) around 0.7350-55 becomes a strong near-term support for AUD/USD traders to watch.
In a case where AUD/USD drops below 0.7350, August 25 high and August 30 low near 0.7280 will lure the bears.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7365
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.7357
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7308
|Daily SMA50
|0.7362
|Daily SMA100
|0.753
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.741
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7348
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7469
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7345
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7396
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7458
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Buyers keep lurking around 50-DMA
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.1810 during Monday’s Asian session. This marks the fourth day of the bear’s battle with the 50-DMA.
GBP/USD bulls struggle to break 1.3880 ahead of key data
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3838 in the open today, holding in a tight range between 1.3831 and 1.3851. GBP/USD firmed to a one-week high against the dollar on Friday and did so despite a risk-off environment that supported the greenback. Markets are counting down to the Bank of England and Federal Reserve meetings this month.
Gold snaps four-week winning streak, eyes on US CPI data
Gold started the new week in a calm manner and consolidated the previous week’s gains on Monday. With the trading volumes returning to normal levels following the Labor Day holiday in the US, the XAU/USD pair turned south.
Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50
Polkadot's cross-consensus messaging format approaches first production ready release, likely to make interaction between Parachains flexible and future-proof.
The In-Between week
The US employment data and the ECB meeting are behind us, and the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and Norway's Norges Bank lie ahead.