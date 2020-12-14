AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 50-HMA to stay above 0.7500

AUD/USD reverses early-Asian gains despite recently picking up the bids.

Bearish MACD suggests further pullback but 100-HMA, one-week-old support line can challenge the bears.

AUD/USD keeps the latest U-turn from 50-HMA while trading near 0.7535 during early Monday. In doing so, the pair revisits Friday’s closing while eroding the early-day gains.

Although short-term HMA restricts the quote’s immediate downside around 0.7520, bearish MACD directs the AUD/USD sellers toward the last Wednesday’s top near 0.7485.

It should, however, be noted that a confluence of 100-HMA and an upward sloping trend line December 07, around 0.7475/70, will challenge the pair’s further downside.

Meanwhile, 0.7570 and 0.7600 round-figure can lure the AUD/USD bulls during the short-term.

During the quote’s sustained run-up past-0.7600, the mid-2018 peak surrounding 0.7680 will be the key to watch.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected