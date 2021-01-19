AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 21-day SMA to snap two-day downtrend

- AUD/USD eases from intraday high while keeping corrective pullback from 21-day SMA.
- Bearish MACD, sustained break of 11-week-old trend line keeps sellers hopeful.
AUD/USD takes the bids near 0.7711, up 0.33% intraday, during early Tuesday. The Aussie pair dropped to the lowest in two weeks the previous day after extending the downside break of an ascending trend line from November 02. However, 21-day SMA triggered the quote’s bounce despite bearish MACD.
As a result, AUD/USD buyers should remain cautious unless the quote regains above the previous support line, at 0.7740, a break of which will eye for the 0.7800 threshold.
Though, a downward sloping trend line from January 06 and the monthly top, respectively, around 0.7805 and 0.7820, will be tough nuts to crack for the bulls afterward.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 21-day SMA, at 0.7687 now, may catch a breather around December 17 top of 0.7640 ahead of re-testing 50-day SMA, currently around 0.7525.
In a case where the AUD/USD bears dominate past-0.7525, highs marked during early December near 0.7480 can return to the charts.
To sum up, the AUD/USD gains are likely ephemeral unless regaining above the immediate resistance line, a break of which will restore the earlier uptrend targeting initial 2018 tops.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7716
|Today Daily Change
|30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|0.7686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7686
|Daily SMA50
|0.7518
|Daily SMA100
|0.7348
|Daily SMA200
|0.7098
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7758
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7658
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7743
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7843
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
