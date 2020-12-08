AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces from session low, but still indecisive

- AUD/USD ekes out gains, having hit a session low of 0.7410 in Asia.
- Sign of indecision on the daily chart make Tuesday's close pivotal.
AUD/USD has recovered to 0.7427 from the session low of 0.7410. The pair, however, is still trapped in Monday's trading range of 0.7454 to 0.7372.
The Aussie saw two-way business on Monday and ended the day with marginal losses, forming a daily candle with long wicks and small body. That's a sign of indecision in the market place.
The immediate bias will remain neutral as long as the pair is trading between Monday's high and low. A break above 0.7454 (Monday's high) would imply bullish continuation and expose the psychological hurdle of 0.75. Alternatively, a move below Monday's low of 0.7372 would confirm a short-term bearish reversal and open the doors for a notable pullback.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7427
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7337
|Daily SMA50
|0.7219
|Daily SMA100
|0.7212
|Daily SMA200
|0.6882
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7478
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7372
|Previous Weekly High
|0.745
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7338
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7438
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.737
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7477
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7531
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.