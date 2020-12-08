AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces from session low, but still indecisive

AUD/USD ekes out gains, having hit a session low of 0.7410 in Asia.

Sign of indecision on the daily chart make Tuesday's close pivotal.

AUD/USD has recovered to 0.7427 from the session low of 0.7410. The pair, however, is still trapped in Monday's trading range of 0.7454 to 0.7372.

The Aussie saw two-way business on Monday and ended the day with marginal losses, forming a daily candle with long wicks and small body. That's a sign of indecision in the market place.

The immediate bias will remain neutral as long as the pair is trading between Monday's high and low. A break above 0.7454 (Monday's high) would imply bullish continuation and expose the psychological hurdle of 0.75. Alternatively, a move below Monday's low of 0.7372 would confirm a short-term bearish reversal and open the doors for a notable pullback.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels