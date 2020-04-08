AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounce capped near 0.6150

  • AUD/USD's bounce from session lows has stalled at 0.6150. 
  • The hourly chart studies show the path of least resistance is to the downside.

AUD/USD turned higher from the session low of 0.6122 an hour ago, but so far, the bounce has struggled to chew through the psychological hurdle of 0.6150. 

At press time, the spot is trading around 0.6137, representing a 0.38% drop on the day. 

The hourly chart relative strength index is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. Also, the downside break of the ascending trendline confirmed in early Asia is still valid. Further, rating agency S&P's decision to put Australia's AAA rating on negative is likely to keep the AUD bulls at the bay. 

All in all, the spot remains on track to test the ascending 50-hour average, currently at 0.6119. A violation there would expose the 200-hour average at 0.61. 

On the higher side, a move above the former support-turned-resistance of 0.6165 seen on the hourly chart is needed to invalidate bearish pressures. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6142
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 0.6169
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6052
Daily SMA50 0.6412
Daily SMA100 0.664
Daily SMA200 0.6739
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6209
Previous Daily Low 0.6074
Previous Weekly High 0.6214
Previous Weekly Low 0.598
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6157
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6126
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6092
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6016
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5957
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6227
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6286
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6362

 

 

