AUD/USD Price Analysis: Better bid near 0.7370 as daily chart leans bearish

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD's daily chart shows a bullish continuation pattern. 
  • The pair could soon challenge September highs above 0.74.

AUD/USD is currently trading near 0.7370, representing a 0.20% gain on the day, having found bids near 0.7350 early today. 

The pair is gaining altitude in the wake of an ascending triangle breakout (bullish continuation pattern) confirmed on Tuesday. 

Backing the breakout are rising 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages and an above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index. 

As such, the pair could soon test resistance at 0.7413 (Sept. 1 high). A close under the 10-day SMA, currently at 0.7324, would invalidate bullish bias. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7371
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.18%
Today daily open 0.7358
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7259
Daily SMA50 0.7182
Daily SMA100 0.7182
Daily SMA200 0.6853
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7375
Previous Daily Low 0.7352
Previous Weekly High 0.734
Previous Weekly Low 0.7254
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7361
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7366
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7348
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7339
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7326
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7371
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7384
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7393

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

