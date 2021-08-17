AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears seize control near the lowest level since November 2020

- AUD/USD witnessed heavy selling on Tuesday and broke through the 0.7300 support.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the slide.
- The next relevant bearish target is pegged near mid-0.7200s ahead of 0.7230 and 0.7200.
The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to the lowest level since November 2020, around the 0.7265 region in the last hour.
The risk-off impulse in the market – amid concerns about the COVID-induced global economic slowdown – acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted heavy downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
Looking at the technical picture, sustained weakness below the 0.7330 horizontal support was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. A subsequent slide below the previous YTD lows further aggravated the selling bias surrounding the AUD/USD pair.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This validates the bearish breakdown and supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing downfall.
Hence, some follow-through slide towards mid-0.7200s, en-route the next relevant support near the 0.7230-25 region and the 0.7200 mark, remains a distinct possibility. A convincing break below should pave the way for a further depreciating move.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront stiff resistance and is more likely to run out of steam near the 0.7300 mark. This, in turn, should cap the AUD/USD pair near the 0.7330 strong horizontal support breakpoint.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7274
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.86
|Today daily open
|0.7337
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7365
|Daily SMA50
|0.7474
|Daily SMA100
|0.7599
|Daily SMA200
|0.7611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7373
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7318
|Previous Weekly High
|0.739
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7339
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7313
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7258
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7398
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7422
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 after weak US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has lost the 1.1750 level after US Retail Sales missed estimates with a drop of 1.1% in July and the dollar benefits from safe-haven flows. Investors fear early Fed tapering, China's techlash and the Delta covid variant. A speech by the Fed's Powell is up next.
GBP/USD hits three-week low ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, the lowest since mid-July. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows after weak US retail sales. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated.
XAU/USD loses traction before testing $1,800
Gold erased majority of daily gains in early American session. Renewed USD strength is limiting XAU/USD's upside on Tuesday. Key resistance for gold seems to have formed near $1,800.
Bitcoin investors are cashing out, dampening BTC uptrend
Bitcoin’s price rally led the crypto market’s total capitalization to $2 trillion for the first time since mid-May. Experts suggest that BTC is due for a correction and its rally is likely to pause.
Can Monday madness for more records become turnaround Tuesday after sales data?
More records for some of our favourite equity indices on Tuesday as a strong intraday turnaround saw the S&P 500 set a new all-time closing high yet again.