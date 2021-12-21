AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears remain hopeful until crossing 0.7150

- AUD/USD fades bounce off two-week low, sidelined of late.
- Convergence of 10-DMA, previous support line restricts short-term upside.
- Monthly horizontal area on intraday seller’s radar, bulls remain away below 0.7300.
AUD/USD struggles to defend 0.7100 threshold, retreating to 0.7110 amid early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Aussie pair fails to extend the previous day’s corrective pullback from a fortnight low while staying below a short-term support confluence.
A clear downside break of the two-week-old support line, now resistance around 0.7150, joins a steady RSI line to keep AUD/USD sellers hopeful.
That said, short-term bears eye monthly horizontal support near 0.7060-55 before challenging the yearly bottom surrounding 0.6995.
In a case where the AUD/USD drops further below 0.6995, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of early November to December 16 moves, around 0.6925 will be in focus.
On the contrary, corrective pullback needs validation from the 10-DMA level surrounding 0.7150 to challenge the monthly peak of 0.7225.
However, a convergence of the 100-DMA and 50-DMA close to 0.7300 will be the key afterward.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.711
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.7109
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7134
|Daily SMA50
|0.7295
|Daily SMA100
|0.7301
|Daily SMA200
|0.7466
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7138
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7081
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7225
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.709
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7081
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7053
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7166
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7194
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
