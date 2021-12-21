AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears remain hopeful until crossing 0.7150

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD fades bounce off two-week low, sidelined of late.
  • Convergence of 10-DMA, previous support line restricts short-term upside.
  • Monthly horizontal area on intraday seller’s radar, bulls remain away below 0.7300.

AUD/USD struggles to defend 0.7100 threshold, retreating to 0.7110 amid early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Aussie pair fails to extend the previous day’s corrective pullback from a fortnight low while staying below a short-term support confluence.

A clear downside break of the two-week-old support line, now resistance around 0.7150, joins a steady RSI line to keep AUD/USD sellers hopeful.

That said, short-term bears eye monthly horizontal support near 0.7060-55 before challenging the yearly bottom surrounding 0.6995.

In a case where the AUD/USD drops further below 0.6995, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of early November to December 16 moves, around 0.6925 will be in focus.

On the contrary, corrective pullback needs validation from the 10-DMA level surrounding 0.7150 to challenge the monthly peak of 0.7225.

However, a convergence of the 100-DMA and 50-DMA close to 0.7300 will be the key afterward.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.711
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.7109
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7134
Daily SMA50 0.7295
Daily SMA100 0.7301
Daily SMA200 0.7466
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7138
Previous Daily Low 0.7081
Previous Weekly High 0.7225
Previous Weekly Low 0.709
Previous Monthly High 0.7537
Previous Monthly Low 0.7063
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7103
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7116
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7081
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7053
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7025
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7138
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7166
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7194

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds below 1.13 the figure in quiet markets

EUR/USD holds below 1.13 the figure in quiet markets

EUR/USD is flat so far this Tuesday, stuck in a tight range below 1.1300 as the markets move into holiday thin conditions. The coronavirus threat also lingers over financial markets and remains a risk for the remaining days of this year and the starting weeks of next week. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD treads water above 1.3200 as Omicron risks UK lockdown

GBP/USD treads water above 1.3200 as Omicron risks UK lockdown

GBP/USD is hovering above 1.3200, struggling for a clear direction amid light trading. UK PM Johnson reserves lockdown possibilities. The US reports first variant-linked death but stimulus chatters, year-end positioning favor risk sentiment. Biden’s speech, virus updates and Brexit news eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Defending 100-DMA is critical for bulls amid Omicron woes, thin trading

Gold: Defending 100-DMA is critical for bulls amid Omicron woes, thin trading

Gold price attempts a bounce as US Treasury yields pause their rebound. Improving mood dents the US dollar, as investors reassess Omicron risks. Gold bulls remain hopeful while the 100-DMA support holds.

Gold News

Axie Infinity price to provide a buying opportunity before AXS rallies 40%

Axie Infinity price to provide a buying opportunity before AXS rallies 40%

Axie Infinity price is traversing a falling wedge pattern that suggests an 18% uptrend to $111.41 is likely upon breakout. In some cases, AXS could provide a buying opportunity at $79 before it triggers a run-up to $111.41.

Read more

Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium

Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside

One year up, one year down for the dollar? After two flip-flop years, there are good reasons to expect the greenback to have a rather red 2022. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling. America’s mid-term elections mean Democrats will scramble to legislate.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures